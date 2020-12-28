Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

TRADITIONAL ruler in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Etsu Kwali Dr Shabban Audu Nizazu III has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to give security issues a topmost priority in the country.

Nizazu said people were being kidnapped on a daily basis in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

The monarch enjoined the President not to decline assent to the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) Establishment Bill when transmitted as he did during the eighth National Assembly.

Speaking at a lecture on “Nation-Building and Security Challenges: Advancing an All-Inclusive Security Architecture”. Organised by the PCN to mark the end of the year 2020, the traditional ruler claimed that the country needs the Peace Corp of Nigeria to enable it to contribute solutions to security challenges.

He said from his interactions, the PCN officers are well trained and highly educated and will do well for the country in the intelligence gathering that will help other arms of the security agencies to combat and curtail the unpalatable security situation in the country.

The monarch who expressed happiness that President Buhari was aware of the enormity of the security crisis engulfing the nation, pleaded that PCN should be allowed to join the security architecture of the country to enable it to contribute in the fight against terrorism, banditry and armed robbery.