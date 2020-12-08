By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, urged the ruling All Progressives Congress-led administration to take responsibility for the worsening security situation in the country.

The main opposition party while reacting to attacks earlier thrown at her by the APC wherein the latter claimed that Nigerians rejected the PDP in 2015 and again in 2019; tasked the ruling party to respond to Nigerians “over its abysmal performance in governance instead of collapsing its structures and trying to indirectly use President Muhammadu Buhari as the scapegoat for their collective failure.”

The party said in dissolving its structures across the country, “Which is apparently a prelude to its reported name change; the APC and its administration have validated the call by Nigerians across the board that President Buhari should resign.”

The statement read: “Now that the APC National Executive Committee, NEC has indicted President Buhari by pointing to the need for national collaboration in tackling insecurity, which Mr. President had observed in the breach, by bluntly refusing to heed the calls by patriotic Nigerians, including the PDP, to rejig our security architecture; the call for his resignation has come across party, ethnic and class boundaries.

“It is clear that it is the Buhari Presidency and the APC that has been politicizing insecurity and we, therefore, advise them to go back to their boardroom and re-examine themselves.

“Furthermore, while Nigerians are celebrating the exit of the APC following the collapse of its structure, the attempt to extend the tenure of its illegal national caretaker committee is an effort in futility as it amounts to building something on nothing.

“This is because the constitution of the APC does not provide for a national caretaker committee and the appointment of a sitting governor Bala Mai Buni, as its chairman is a nullity, being in breach of the 1999 Constitution, (as amended). As such, the APC, having dissolved its structure, has exited the political firmament and such brings to close its attempt at membership drive.

“Moreover, the NEC has no powers, under the APC constitution, to donate any administrative authority to a caretaker committee, which is alien to their constitution.

“It is now manifest to all Nigerians that a party that cannot run its own internal affairs cannot be expected to run the government in a country like Nigeria. This has shown why our nation, in the last five years, has been in the circus under the APC.”