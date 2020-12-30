By Ozioruva Aliu

WITH the worsening security situation in Edo state and the latest being the attack on a medical practitioner yesterday in Benin City and his car snatched at gunpoint, a human right activist and the Coordinator, Action for Socio-political and Economic Change (ASEC), Leftist Osazee Edigin has raised the red flag over the spate of insecurity in Edo State.

He said if Governor Godwin Obaseki uses his monthly security votes which are believed to be in millions of naira for the purpose it was meant, the insecurity situation in the state would be addressed.

In a chat with Vanguard yesterday, Edigin declared that “the monthly security vote is enough to secure Edo people from the marauding Fulani criminal elements in our forests”.

He described the recent kidnap of Edo State Head of Service Anthony Okungbowa whose driver was killed by hoodlums during the incident before an undisclosed ransom was paid to secure his release as unbecoming.

He said with the alarming level of insecurity in the state, “soon, our governor will need a chopper to visit Edo Central and Edo North if we refuse to take action by ourselves now.

“The insecurity will soon hit strong those that think they have the police and army around them. The huge fence or fortress will soon fail those behind them.

“If our governors don’t want to offend Buhari, then, we will all perish as cowards and history will not forgive us.

“Keep your ransom money if you must travel between Benin and Auchi or stay at home for now.

“They kidnapped Edo state Head of Service and driver killed. Definitely, the ransom was paid in millions to secure his release”, he lamented.

The state governor is yet to constitute an executive council and he is yet to appoint a spokesman so Vanguard could not get anybody in government to respond to this allegation as calls to his line did not connect.

