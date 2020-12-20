Supporters of the “Coalition of Northern Groups” (CNG) rally to urge authorities to rescue hundreds of abducted schoolboys, in northwestern state of Katsina, Nigeria on December 17, 2020 – Boko Haram recruited three local gangs in northwest Nigeria to kidnap hundreds of schoolboys on its behalf, security and local sources said on December 16, 2020. The attack occurred hundreds of kilometres from Boko Haram’s stronghold in northeast Nigeria, where it launched a brutal insurgency a decade ago. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tendered apologies to parents and guardians of the 344 students that were recently abducted by gunmen at the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Kankara, Katsina State.

APC’s caretaker Chairman, and Governor of Yobe State, Malam Mai Mala Buni, expressed happiness over the release and return of the students to their patents.

In a statement, APC apologised to the pupils over their ordeal, pledging that President Muhammadu Buhari and the party would do all it takes to ensure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

The state read in part: “We want to congratulate the children’s parents and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security. And though we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad one and must, at all cost, not repeat itself.

“At first, when we received the news of the abduction, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians, who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

As a party, we call on Nigerians not to lose hope in our government and the security apparatus.

“We thank all those who made the rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara states, as well as the security agents across the country…

“We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police, and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy.”

The party also congratulated Buhari for his determination to ensure the boys’ release.