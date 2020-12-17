President Muhammadu Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday, expressing confidence in his ability to stem the tide of insecurity and steer the ship of state out of troubled waters.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the



country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration”, the governors stated.

