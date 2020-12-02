By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday agreed to appear before the House of Representatives to address Nigerians on the worsening security situation in the country.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed this to State House correspondents after he led a delegation of the house leadership for a meeting with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila explained that they came to discuss the resolution of the House on Tuesday where members asked the President to appear before the Green Chamber to address the security situation in the country.

Recall that it was reported that the House in a resolution had demanded that President Buhari should be invited to come and brief them on the worsening security situation in the country.

The resolution came on the heels of the recent massacre of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Speaker, who noted that the lawmakers did not fix a date for the President to appear, said a date has now been agreed, which he did not reveal but only saying it is “in the near future.”

He said the lawmakers spoke to the President on burning issues and he was willing to listen “as is typical of Mr. President, the usual democrat that he is.”

Speaking on the agenda of the meeting, he said, “What we basically sought is to convey the resolution of the House and to fix a date, which we did not fix out of respect for Mr. President and his very tight schedule, what date will be convenient. We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation.”

While noting that he would communicate the date to the media, Gbajabiamila added: “He’s is a perfect democrat. He will come and address the House in the nearest future.”

Asked on what was the feeling of the President on the worsening security situation, the Speaker said that President Buhari was more worried and concerned than any other person in the country.

He said, “I think he is more concerned than me or you, that is what I can say. You know they say uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. We will leave everything until when he comes to the house.

“Let me not preempt him, but all I can tell you right now is that he is fully committed to the security, the welfare lives and property of Nigerians.”

Also asked what the President would be coming to do in the house, he replied, “He is coming to talk to Nigerians through the house. You know the house as we have it, as it is constituted, all of Nigeria is present in the house, every single constituency in this country is represented in the house.

“You shouldn’t look at it as Mr. President talking to the house, he is talking to Nigerians through their representatives.”

Recall also that the same day the House of Representatives took the resolution for the President to appear before them at the Green House, the senate for the umpteenth time unanimously told the President to sack the Service Chiefs.

