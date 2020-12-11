File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari

The Defence Minister, Major General Bashir Magashi (retired), says President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to supporting the Nigerian military tackle several security challenges in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja at the decoration ceremony of newly promoted officers of the Air Force, Magashi asked them to bring to bear all the knowledge, wisdom, ingenuity and critical thinking capacity that they have garnered over the years to foster a greater Nigeria.

“I must at this point restate that the Federal Government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has been forth-coming and remains committed to supporting the Nigerian military,” he said.

“The Federal Government is also poised to provide the Services and indeed other security agencies with the required wherewithal in pursuance of their collective mandate of securing our dear nation.

“These are difficult times for our nation and the military. We must therefore continue to evolve new strategies to contain these challenges in order to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

“The Government and good people of Nigeria are expecting nothing short of professionalism from you as you discharge your constitutional responsibility.”

He also called on the newly promoted officers not lose sight of the ongoing fight against terrorism/banditry and all forms of criminality, adding that it is their mandate to preserve national security and territorial integrity.