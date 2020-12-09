There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would not be appearing before the joint session of the national Assembly to address the appalling security situation in the country.

This became rife after Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over plenary of the House of Representatives deliberately skipped the issue relating to the admittance of President Buhari listed on the order paper of the House.

The issue as listed on the order paper reads: “Admittance into the Chamber:Hon. Garba Alhassan Ado: “That the House, pursuant to Order 19, Rule 8 (1) and (2) of the Standing Orders, do admit into the Chamber, the Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Service Chiefs and other dignitaries for the purpose of receiving an Address by the President and Commander–In –Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Security situation in the country.”

The Speaker did not offer explanation on why he skipped the issue which requires the endorsement of members of the 360 lower legislative chamber.

When contacted, the deputy chairman House committee on media and public affairs, Aniekan Umanah fiegned ignorance of the last minute decision by the President not to appear before the national Assembly.

“I am hearing the news just like you. I am not aware of the story. We wait and.see as event unfold,” he said

It was learnt that the decision was aimed at shielding the President from any form of embarrassment from the ranks of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP) in the House.

Speaker Gbajabiamila, who met behind closed doors with President Buhari last week disclosed that the President Buhari, had accepted to appear before the national Assembly over the security situation in the country.

House had on December 1 pass a unanimous resolution after a rowdy session to summon President Buhari to render account of his effort to tackle the spate of insecurity in the polity.

The summon followed the dastard murder of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State penultimate Saturday.

