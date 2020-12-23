A map of Nigeria

By Anayo Okoli

THE Catholic Bishop of Enugu Dioceses, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga has called on Nigerian political leaders to do everything possible to protect the people’s lives and property, insisting that the problem of insecurity must be put to a stop as Nigeria enters into 2021.

Bishop Onaga who lamented the rising level of insecurity across the country, could not understand how a whole 344 students were kidnapped from a school in one swoop in a country that has all manner of security apparatus.

Speaking on the sideline of issuing his Christmas message to his church members and Nigerians as a whole, Onaga warned the two main political parties in the country, APC and PDP to stop playing with the lives of the people, and urged them to stand u,p to their responsibility.

Giving an insight into 2021, Bishop Onaga said: “The year 2021 must be something splendid; but we have to brace up, and to the class, we have seen the problems we have in 2020. For those in authority, do your best to protect the people in 2021.

“We still have insecurity; we are having free rain from in banditry to kidnapping and other criminalities. How can 344 students be kidnapped and we are saying thank God they are back. Let us not have such a story in 2021.

“Those in authority must do their best to tackle the problem of insecurity in this country. The issue of insecurity must be put to a stop. How can a small group of people continue to terrorize the whole country?

“I am talking to the two major parties, PDP and APC, be careful. There is no need for playing with playing politics with the lives of the people. Please, stand up to your responsibilities in 2021.

“We are all involved; if we have a brother, sister, or friends perpetuating these criminal acts, talk to them to have a change of heart.

“It is already forecasted that the economy would be tight. How can Federal authorities not take serious salaries of its workers?

“We have been borrowing money and borrowing money without plans on how to pay back. The issue of mono-economy has to be must be addressed, we have potentials in agriculture”, Onaga said.