By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Police in Akwa Ibom said they have apprehended no fewer than forty suspected bandits and cultists during a sting operation.

The suspects were allegedly invovled in the breach of the peace in Uyo metropolis last week which reportedly led to the death of two persons while shops were also looted by the hoodlums.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, MacDon Odiko,a Superintendent of Police, the suspected blackguards were nabbed at their hideouts based on intelligence reports.

Odiko told Vanguard on Sunday that the Police were still combing the nooks and crannies of the capital city and its environs in a bid to fish out more hoodlums who have terrorizing the areas recently.

He said, “the tactical teams of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, relying on credible information, in a painstaking operation, stormed criminal hideouts within Uyo Metropolis believed to be part of the nest hibernating some of the hoodlums responsible for Wednesday night’s breach of the peace within Uyo.

“A totally of 40 suspected armed robbers and xultists were arrested and two locally made pistols, five cutlasses and a bag of substance suspected to be indian hemp were among the exhibits recovered.

“On interrogation, suspects claimed to be part of the cult groups responsible for cult related murder and robberies within Uyo Metropolis recently.

“A discreet investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of their culpability and they will be charged to court immediately after.

“The Command wishes to emphatically note, that under the leadership of CP Andrew Amiengheme it has zero tolerance for criminality in any part of Akwa Ibom State and will continue to do all within its powers to sustain the peaceful atmosphere of the State. “

MacDon, however gave the assurance that the Police working in tandem with other security agencies were poised to provide adequate security and safeguard the property of the citizens of the state during the yuletide festivities.

Vanguard News Nigeria