By Justice Ilevbare

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday failed to appear before the House of Representatives.

It would be recalled that the president had expressed his willingness to appear before the House while responding to the invitation to him last week to address Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the country.

Reps had On December 1, summoned the president over the rising insecurity in the country.

The House had summoned the President after a long debate on the recent killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

However, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said on Wednesday that the National Assembly lacked the powers to summon the President to speak on security matters.