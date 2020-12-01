Miffed by the worsening insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives has summoned President Muhammadu Buhari over the cold-blooded murder of about 43 persons by suspected Boko Haram Islamists insurgency group in Zabarmari village, Jere council of Borno State.

Adopting a motion under urgent matters of national importance sponsored by Satomi Ahmed at the plenary presided by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers insist that President Buhari be made to brief them on the true state of the security of the Nation.

The lawmakers, who did not specify when the President should appear before them, condemned the killing of the deceased who were rice farmers on Saturday last week.

Ahmed, who moved the motion on behalf of ten of his colleagues from the troubled state, said he was pained that the Islamists terrorist group tied up and slit the throats of the farmers in an insane and barbaric manner.

The lawmaker said the inability of the Military and security forces to avert the continued wanton killings by Book Haram insurgents, bandits, and terrorists in the North East and across the country remains a source of concern.

He reiterated the need for Buhari to reorganize the security architecture of the country to end insurgency in the North East, banditry and all acts of terrorism across the nation.

Prior to the passage of the motion, the lawmakers were divided on the issue of summoning Buhari, which compelled Speaker Gbajabiamila to hold an executive session in an apparent bid to douse tension.

Ahmed had incurred the wrath of his colleagues when he deliberately skipped the prayer on the need to summon Buhari by opting to call on the president to amongst other things, declare a state of emergency on security matters.

Usman Jaha raised a point of order under matters of privileges, drawing Speaker Gbajabiamila’s attention to the misnomer.

“We, all the members from Borno State sat together and agreed that all the prayers of the motion must remain as they are. We all agreed that Mr. President should be invited to come explain the security situation in the country, especially the North East,” the lawmaker insisted.

But Gbajabiamila said the call for a declaration of a state of emergency on security issues as moved by his colleague earlier was sufficient enough to “allow far-reaching measures to be taken”.

Urging Jaha to let the matter lie low, the Speaker said, “We were discussing a security matter, and the channels through which such matters are discussed, does not involve inviting the President to come and disclose security strategies. That will be counterproductive.” This didnt go down well with Jaha

He insisted that unless it was the collective opinion of the 10 members from Borno State, who jointly sponsored the motion to step down the prayer, Buhari should be invited.

Attempts by the House leader, Ado Doguwa and the Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko to toe the line of the Speaker was resisted with shouts of “no”, “no”, “no” by lawmakers in support of the summoning Buhari.

With the session turning rowdy, Gbajabiamila said “let me say this; I’m a little disappointed with the shouts of no!!!. Let’s go into an executive session and resolve this matter.”

