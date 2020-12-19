National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and President Muhammadu Buhari

By Dennis Agbo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing and resign after he admitted failure of his administration on insecurity.

Prince Secondus who was reacting to the President’s admittance that a lot needs to be done to improve security and that security chiefs were not measuring up to expectations, said that the buck stops on the table of the Commander-in-Chief who kept them ignoring all advisories to change them.

The PDP boss said in a statement from his media office that rather than the belated lamentations after 67 months in power that he has been unable to perform, he should do the honourable thing by resigning and giving way for fresh ideas and new vitality.

Prince Secondus recalls the advice of President Buhari while in opposition in 2013 to the then President Goodluck Jonathan saying “Jonathan should vacate and give way to competent hand to govern the country”.

According to Prince Secondus, this competent hand happened to be President Buhari whose five years in office have left the country comatose in all ramifications.

“I find it extremely unacceptable that after the President disregarded all wise counsels to rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency.

Prince Secondus, however, noted the honesty of the President in admitting the obvious failure of his government’s responsibilities to secure the nation but noted that he should do the needful by giving way for a competent person to come in.

