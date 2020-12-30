The lawmaker representing Benue northwest Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jerv, speaks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on December 30, 2020.

The lawmaker representing Benue northwest Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jerv, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the security challenges in the country.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Orker-Jerv said the insecurity has deteriorated, going from bad to worse.

“If you look at what was happening then and what is happening now, we have gone from bad to worse,” the lawmaker elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said.

“Because we have two major parties – PDP and APC – if APC has failed, Nigerians will look up to the other party, in this case, the PDP to provide the alternative.”

While accusing the ruling party of failure since it assumed office in 2015, the lawmaker said his party is strategizing to take over power in 2023.

According to him, the current administration cannot boast of providing a better alternative when compared to what the PDP provided Nigerians before 2015.

Orker-Jerv’s reaction followed an allegation by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abba Ali, that President Muhammadu Buhari inherited the security challenges from the PDP administration.

Nigeria has been fighting the insurgency war for over a decade following the killing of Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf allegedly by the police authorities in 2009.

The terrorists have launched a series of attacks in the northeast bordering Borno, Yobe and Adamawa with tens of thousands said to have died from the insurgency.

On November 28, the terrorists invaded Zabarmari village in Borno State and slaughtered no fewer than 44 rice farmers, a situation that drew condemnation from many, including the United Nations, United States, and Pope Francis.