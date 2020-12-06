By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

A group, under the auspices of Police, NIPOST Security Initiative Advocacy Group has called for a whistle-blowing Initiative on crimes to address the growing insecurity in the country.

It said the initiative can expose the sponsors of terrorism and masterminds of kidnappings, armed robbery and other organized crimes.

It said the method would encourage every Nigerian to be a whistle-blower.

Speaking on the initiative in Abuja, the Chancellor, PONSIAG, Emeka Oraetoka said under the anonymous mail-in crime report, a citizen can report a crime without fear of retribution by filling a questioner at a post office and he would be issued a code by the Nigeria Postal Service.

“The code will serve as a receipt for registering his letter (questioner) which will be filled and stamp posted. Technically, the code now becomes a tracker in the hand of the anonymous crime reporter,” he explained, adding that the initiative would significantly solve policing and security problems in the country.

Oraetoka urged the President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the anonymous mail-in crime report through an Executive Order to serve as an independent driver of community policing.

He argued that the community policing model should be driven by the Federal Government, stressing that the multi-ethnic nature of the nation did not support “the wholesale adoption of the United States or British community policing model.”

According to him, activation of state governments-led community policing may lead to a struggle for dominance by ethnic groups and the escalation of crisis.

He said the FG should follow up the community policing initiative by approving the implementation of the Anonymous Mail-in Crime Report.

Oraetoka stated: “Anonymous Mail-in Crime Report has an in-built mechanism that takes care of concerns of state governors in terms of not having control over the Commissioners of Police in their respective states. The mechanism allows the governor to conduct a one-time performance audit on police leadership in his state with respect to collaboration.”