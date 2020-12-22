…North Central govs resolve to promote ranching

By Peter Duru & Ndahi Marama

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday visited Jakana, one of the major towns along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, where he expressed serious anger over frequent attacks on travelers and villagers by Boko Haram, latest of which was Friday’s abduction of over 30 travelers.

This came as governors of the North Central zone resolved to promote the ranching of cattle as well as assist genuine livestock farmers in the zone to embrace the practice.

Zulum said it was disappointing that majority of the attacks within the last two years, took place between Auno and Jakana, a distance of about 20 kilometers, wondering why the military could not secure the area.

According to him, “I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things. However, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the Federal Government and from us in Borno State, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometers, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana.

“And incidentally, majority of Boko Haram attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, keeps happening between Auno and Jakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometers, how can they keep us with the hope they will defeat the Boko Haram?

“With all you (journalists), we drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road. We did not see even our own Rapid Response Squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travelers plying this busy and important road.”

The governor however, assured residents that he would hold a security meeting and come up with more measures to secure the highway.

Meanwhile, on the governors of North Central Zone, they also promised to key into the Federal Government Livestock Transformation Plan but stressed that states should be allowed to drive the process.

The decision of the governors, which was reached yesterday at the end of the one day meeting in Makurdi was read by the Chairman of the Forum and governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

They requested for the services of Agro-Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security to farmers during farming activities, saying “member states in the zone jointly appeal to the Federal Government to support the zone in its ongoing digital technology project(s) and other security preventive measures to fight all forms of criminality.

“Member states agreed to collaborate in the provision of security equipment and joint operations. We resolved that there is need to establish Military Camps or Training Grounds in Forests zone to block movement of the hoodlums and the Military Units should be Infantry, heavy with adequate support weapons. Also, elements of Armoured Unit (Track Armour Vehicles/APC) will be necessary.”

The governors also resolved to resuscitate the Peace and Security Committees at Local Government levels to enhance quick decisions on insecurity, crime prevention and detection.

The Forum stressed the need for the Nigeria Police Force to synergize with the State Governments in the recruitment and training of Community Police for the provision of adequate security at grassroots level.

They also harped on the need to restore the involvement of Traditional and Community Leaders in intelligence gathering and sharing in order to assist Security Agencies in fighting insecurity in the zone.

On the dwindling accruals from the federation account, member states resolved that roads be developed in liaison with the federal government while states be allowed to manage the roads using tolling system as well as enactment of enabling laws to enhance revenue generation as response to the dwindling allocation.

Present at the meeting were the Governors of Kogi, Niger, Benue and Kwara states while Nasarawa and Plateau states were represented by their Deputy Governors.

