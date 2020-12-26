Social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale, more popularly known as Adeherself is off the market as she is now engaged to instagram skit maker, Abdulgafar Abiola, more popularly known as Cute Abiola.

The couple who do not hesitate to share loved up photos and videos of themselves on their different Instagram pages, made it official as the skit maker popped the question.

Both took to their social media platforms to share the good news with Adeherself captioning it, “Best Christmas ever! @cuteabiola.”

Abiola who is a Naval officer originally was sometime this year, arrested for celebrating his birthday with his uniform. He was later released.

20 year old Adeherself was also earlier this year, arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents.

Adeherself was arrested following intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young men allegedly involved in internet fraud in the Lekki axis of Lagos State alongside her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State.

“That you, Adewale Adedamola Rukayat, on or about the 15th day of June, 2020 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, had in your possession documents titled “WhatsApp” which representations you knew or ought to have known, was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 (8)(b) and 1 (3)(d) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006,” the charge sheet reads.

Adewale pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded in prison for a few weeks. She was eventually released on 24th July after meeting her bail terms which was about 500,000 naira.