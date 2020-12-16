An Instagram wannabe star in Russia has been detained on suspicion of killing her mother by allegedly cutting out her heart and other organs while she was still alive during a wild knife attack.

It was alleged that the suspect, Anna Leikovic, 21, of Moldova, gouged out the internal organs including her lungs and intestines with a kitchen knife.

She then washed the blood off in the shower and went to meet her boyfriend for a date, according to reports.

Leikovic initially stabbed her mother Praskovya Leikovic, 40, at home, but she remained alive. The medical student then went on to cut out her heart while she was still alive.

The suspect decided to rip the heart out of the chest of a dying woman. it is hard to believe but she cut out the heart in the most literal sense of the word, the police said.

It was alleged that Leikovic then gouged out her mum’s other internal organs including her lungs and intestines with a kitchen knife.

The medical student, who has 9,400 followers on Instagram, appeared in court after being detained the day following her mum’s horrific death.

Video footage showed her bizarrely lying unbothered down in the dock, cleaning her nails, before standing on a bench when the judge entered the court.

When asked by a journalist if she had slaughtered and mutilated her mum, Leikovic reportedly laughed and replied goodbye.

Police spokeswoman Lyubov Yanak said: “the detainee is the main suspect.

She added that: ”no one else was suspected of being involved in the brutal killing and mutilation, but that a thorough investigation is required to clarify the motive for the murder.

According to Daily Mail, Praskovya had returned home from her job in Germany, it is understood that she feared her daughter was on drugs and then arranged treatment to help Leikovic, who then allegedly became angry and violent.

Her uncle told reporters: “Praskovya loved her daughter so much, and she spent as much time with her as she could.

“It took two hours for the police to tell me Anna is the main suspect, i could not even imagine this.”

