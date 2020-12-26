The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai receives a salute from the troops deployed to 27 Special Taskforce Brigade in Buniyadi, Yobe State on December 25, 2020.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has visited troops deployed to 27 Special Taskforce Brigade in Buniyadi, Yobe State asking them to pray for the fallen soldiers.

Buratai’s visit to the north-eastern state on Friday is to boost the morale of troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgency where he also has a special Christmas luncheon with the troops.

The army chief brought a message of hope to the troops, re-assuring them of necessary support to successfully conduct their operations.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to encourage you to always remember and pray for the souls of our gallant departed colleagues who paid the supreme price in the course of their duties,” he said.

“We shall continue to do all that is necessary to provide the enabling environment for the effective and successful conduct of our operations.

“Let me reassure you of our commitment to the welfare of all officers and men of the Nigerian army. We will continue to re-evaluate the welfare packages of the Nigerian army to ensure they meet the best standards and practices internationally.”

According to Buratai, the officers have demonstrated professionalism, courage and determination in the discharge of their constitutional duties in tackling the numerous security threats in the country.

Pray For Troops – Defence Minister

Earlier, the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi, asked Christians to pray for the country to overcome its security challenges as they celebrate the birth of Christ.

Magashi gave the charge via a statement issued on December 24 to felicitate with Christians on the special Christmas occasion.

“The least appreciation Nigerians can show to the nation’s gallant soldiers who are fighting patriotically so that the citizens can sleep with their eyes closed is to pray for them and be security conscious at this auspicious time,” he said.

The minister noted the need for peaceful co-existence especially as the country faces the challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, among other crimes.

Magashi also commended the military and other security agencies as well as the civil authorities for the recent feat attained in the timely rescue of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.