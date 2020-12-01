Global powers are deliberately blocking Nigeria’s moves to acquire needed armament to end terrorism and insurgency, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in Makurdi on Monday. Speaking with newsmen on the side-line of a visit he paid to Benue State’s Gov. Samuel Ortom, the minister said the action of the world powers was deleterious and frustrating Nigeria’s resolve to end the twin-menace as well as end extremism. He said notwithstanding the frustrations, the Federal Government would fight terrorism and insurgency to a logical conclusion. The minister also condemned the “mindless killing of innocent Nigerian farmers by extremists in Borno last week’’. The minister also said the Federal Government had done so much in addressing security challenges facing Benue State.

