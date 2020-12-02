Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday reacted to the recent killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents describing it as a great insult to Nigeria.

Okorocha who is also a Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district called on the executive arm of government to rise up and prevent the re-occurrence of the terrible incident.

“The killing in Borno State is an eyesore and very provocating. The killing in Borno is just an insult to this nation, a great insult to this country. Action should be taken to stop to show that, this is too much.

“So, I urge you the executives to rise up to the occasion and ensure the security of lives and properties in Nigeria, which is the number one constitutional requirement of the government,” he said.

Okorocha made this statement during a visit to Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule over the demise of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairman in the state, Philips Shekwo.

Governor Sule had earlier on Tuesday announced that the killer of the APC Chairman has been arrested.

He identified the killer as Muhammad Usman, a notorious kidnapper who confessed to the crime.