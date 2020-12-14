The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on its officers to intensify awareness on taking precautionary measures and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in the event of the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi made the call in a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem on Monday in Abuja.

Oyeyemi called on officers to braced up, be proactive and ensure immediate deployment of personnel for aggressive sensitisation of the motoring public to the need to observe COVID-19 protocols.

He further directed that safety managers domiciled with fleet operators must endeavour to ensure strict compliance to all standing directives given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

He canvassed for provision of running water and hand washing equipment and making available hand sanitiser both in parks, terminals and in the vehicles.

Oyeyemi reiterated the commitment of the FRSC as the corps begins end of year special patrol to ensure safety during Christmas and new year.

“The corps will not relent in its commitment to safer motoring environment as commanding officers have been directed to heighten advocacy and sensitisation campaigns in motor parks.

“This is to bring the message of the rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic to the consciousness of travelers.

“This is because creating understanding and enforcing compliance with the rules is strategic to achieving the required success,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi further directed that drivers should be made to comply with every directive on physical distancing by carrying only one person at the front and not more than three at the rear seat of the vehicles.

He added that motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants would be able to protect themselves.

The corps marshal advised travelers to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times, saying that no matter the urgency of their trip, safety should come first.

He warned all vehicle occupants to always wear their seatbelts, put on their facemasks and ensure that they fill the passenger manifest before the trip commences.

According to him, at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

“If you notice any strange type of flu, consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development, and report yourself for medical examination’’, he said.

The FRSC boss warned against indiscriminate overloading of vehicles and enjoined all motorists and road users to drive to stay alive as they continually observe all traffic rules and regulations.

He cautioned FRSC personnel detailed on enforcement to treat road users with tolerance, civility, empathy and called on the public to report any noticeable non-compliance by any transporter to the corps

“You can report through the toll-free emergency telephone number 122 or the Public Education Officer through the National Traffic Radio live lines – 08052998090 and 09067000015 or SMS on 08052998012.

