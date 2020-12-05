By Gbenga Bada

BISOLA Aiyeola’s first project as a producer, ‘Introducing the Kujus’ has grossed over N10.8 million in its first week in cinema.

The Temple production debut ranks strongest of all new releases in its opening weekend with a combined box office and private screening revenue of over N10.8 million.

‘Introducing the Kujus’ injected life into the Nigerian box office in its opening week while receiving positive reviews from critics and fared even better with audiences across the country.

The film marks the first major family-oriented film release to hit cinemas since Nigeria went into lockdown in March 2020.

Its strong opening showing suggests that families have been waiting for the right movie to lure them back into cinemas.

Combining a strong box office showing of N5.8 million and private screening revenue of N5 million, the film finished second to Play Network’s Rattlesnake on the overall charts.

Described by critics as ‘the perfect way to end 2020,’ the film features Bisola Aiyeola, Ronke Odusanya, Mimi Onalaja, Femi Jacobs, and a diverse ensemble cast.

The movie is directed by Biodun Stephen, brought to you by Temple Motion Pictures, and is available in cinemas nationwide.