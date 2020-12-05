Ninety-year-old Oghedo Osodi inherited four acres of farmland from her husband but that land, which was her only means of sustenance, was grabbed by Ned Nwoko, a billionaire former lawmaker from Delta State.

Mrs Osodi’s four acres of land was part of vast pieces of land, including those collectively owned by indigenes of Idume-Ugboko community, controversially acquired by Mr Nwoko to build his proposed Sports, Technology, and Arts (STARS) University.

Mr Nwoko, a member of the royal family of the community, represented the Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South federal constituency in the House of Representative between 1999 and 2003.

Mrs Osodi said she watched with terror as a bulldozer, guarded by heavily armed policemen, uprooted and cleared palm trees, rubber trees and other cash and food crops on her land.

The nonagenarian said she fled for her life after the policemen started shooting sporadically to disperse an angry crowd from the village.

Like Mrs Osodi, 67 years old Sunday Kainebi, suffered a similar fate. On January 14, 2017, Mr Kainebi said, some associates of Mr Nwoko took over his land.

According to the guideline of the National University Commission, promoters of universities must first show that they have acquired enough land before they are granted the statutory approval of setting up the university.

The stillborn dairy farm

PREMIUM TIMES’s findings revealed that the former lawmaker’s hawkish acquisition of the community’s land began In 2000.

While he was serving in the House of Representatives, Mr Nwoko requested 33 hectares of the community land for a dairy farm and factory. He convinced the community that the dairy farm would provide jobs for the youth and ultimately improve the economy of the agrarian community.

However, some members of the community, such as Uche Aligbe, the then president-general of the Idumuje Ugboko Development Union (IUDU), thought that Mr Nwoko’s proposed dairy farm was dead on arrival. They argued that the environment of the town was not conducive for rearing cattle.

One agriculturist who spoke to this newspaper echoed the view of Mr Nwoko’s kinsmen. Philips Aniagwu, an animal scientist, said a dairy farm can barely survive in a rainforest area such as that of the lawmaker’s hometown.

“Rainforest zones like Delta State breeds Tsetse fly more during the rainy season which is a pest of the Cattle, it causes sleeping illness in them and thereby reducing their productivity. They also contribute to deforestation by feeding on vegetation,” Mr Aniagwu said.

“There is no dairy farm there but a commercial fish pond and poultry is there. Part of that land is part of what we use for the University project,” Mr Nwoko told PREMIUM TIMES when asked about the dairy farm in September.

Land tussle

Idumuje Ugboko has a structured process for land acquisition which discourages land grabbing.

According to the tradition, all requests for land are made to the monarch of the community. The king will then consult the Obi-in council, a group of chiefs for approval.

If the request sails through this stage, it is passed to the Izu Ani, a group of representatives of Idumuje Ugboko adults and the highest decision-making organ of the community. The Izu-Ani is chaired by the king.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mr Nwoko’s company and the community did not contain any date, signature of the king, who was alive then, and any clear-cut percentage of shares.

When presented with these inconsistencies, Mr Nwoko and two of his allies involved could not give satisfactory explanations.

Sunday Edemodu, the Odogwu and the head of the land allocation committee, said: “I don’t know.”

Chris Ogwu, the Iyase, the prime minister and the head of the Onotu, said he was sure they carried out their duties as expected but kept mum when posed with the questions.

“What is the contradiction?” Mr Nwoko replied PREMIUM TIMES’s enquiries. He then told the reporter to focus on the security crisis that erupted after the demise of the king.

More Revelations

Mr Nwoko has since diverted the 90 hectares he requested for the building an international golf course as the land for the construction of STAR University. This negates the feasibility assessment committee’s report.

For instance, none of the documents provided by Mr Nwoko indicated that the 2-miles-by-2-miles land initially requested for the university project has been approved.

In fact, it has not been deliberated upon not to mention being allocated.

Also, the undated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Linas International Limited and some members of the community indicated that the 90 hectares requested was for the golf course project and not STAR University

As part of its recommendations, the feasibility committee suggested that the golf course should be incorporated and some stakeholders in the village should be appointed as directors.

“It was on this basis of this agreement, other documents and approvals that we are moving ahead for the request for the size of land (90 hectares) for the Golf Course to be managed by Linas International Ltd and Idumuje-Ugboko community. The proposed name for the Golf Course subject to availability at Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is Royal Golf Club idumuje-Ugboko,” the report of the committee read.

In what appears to be a breach of agreement, Mr Nwoko has commenced the construction of a university on the disputed land.

Also, while the conditions entrenched in the MoU have not been met, Mr Nwoko applied for the Customary Rights of Occupancy for the 90 hectares at the local government office, which he eventually got.

According to Section 6 of the land use Act, a customary right of occupancy includes the right of a person or community lawfully using or occupying land in accordance with customary law.

In the document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, which he later presented to the Nigerian University Commission (NUC), STARS University was named as the owner of the land.

The university was also named as the owner of another 58 hectares, which is a combination of the 33 hectares allocated for commercial farming in 2000 and other portions bought from members of Onicha-Ugbo in another Right of Occupancy.

A property law expert based in Ibadan, Dayo Oyewumi, told PREMIUM TIMES that the name on the R of O is the only owner recognised by the law.

This implies that the community or the Royal Golf Club if later incorporated, has no legal rights on the land. “The community or any other entity, in this case, cannot lay claim to the land except through a fiat,” Mr Oyewumi added.

Chukwunonso, however, said there is a subsisting case in court challenging the action of the local government for the issuance of the R of O.

“The MoU had a lot of errors. My father cannot give out 90 hectares of land without signing on the MoU. In fact, the MoU was signed by some members of the community who had been compromised by Ned,” he alleged.

Lies

Reacting to PREMIUM TIMES’s findings, Mr Nwoko blamed his action on a requirement of the Nigeria University Commission (NUC), which stipulates that the land documents must carry the name of the proposed university.

Checks by this paper revealed that the former lawmaker lied as such a requirement does not exist.

“It must bear the name of the Proprietor and not the University’s name,” the NUC spokesperson, Ibrahim Yakasai, also said in response to PREMIUM TIMES’ enquiries.

When Mr Nwoko was probed further and confronted with the fact that the land is being used against what it was approved for, he said that the golf course cannot be differentiated from the university project.

Asked if the community has a share in the university since he claims the golf course project is the same as the university, Mr Nwoko said “No”.

He argued that the university project overrides the interest of commercial farming or a dairy farm. He also announced that there were plans for an expansion of the university in future.

This new development, he said, had been discussed with stakeholders and had been assented to but he failed to support this claim with any contractual documents. He promised to send the documents but several reminder messages sent were ignored.

Rather than send the necessary documents requested, Mr Nwoko advised PREMIUM TIMES to be interested in the resolution of the crisis and not in the documents.

“This is what I think you guys should be doing too. This is what the governor and the kings are also doing,” he stated.

NUC reaction

The NUC has said it is not worried about the crisis if necessary land documents are submitted.

“We have visited them once. We are waiting for them to invite us for the next visit. We don’t give licence without land documents duly certified by authorities,” Ibrahim Yakasai, its spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Proposed STARS university is known to the commission. It is a university that has applied to us for licensing. We are processing them for licensing.”

Speaking on the crisis, Mr Yakasai said: “If he (Ned) has issues with the community that is his problem. If he comes to us with proper land documents. Duly approved by the land authorities there, it is not our problem. We’ll give him a licence.

Union’s stance

Okey Ifejoku, the incumbent IUDU President, sued for a peaceful settlement and Mr Nwoko’s compliance with the due process, rather than using force on the people.