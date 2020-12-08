The International Olympic Committee wants games to be ‘more gender balanced, urban and youthful and have thus added competitive backbreaking as a sport that will feature at Place de le Concorde in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This was confirmed on Monday by IOC’s president, Thomas Bach. In addition, surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing, which are part of next year’s Tokyo Games, will also be included at Paris 2024.

Breakdancing – or breaking as it is known – evolved in New York in the 1960s and 70s as a way for rival street gangs to fight for turf. It made its Olympic debut at the 2018 Summer Youth Games in Buenos Aires. The IOC has confirmed it will be staged at a prestigious downtown venue, joining sport climbing and 3-on-3 basketball at Place de la Concorde.

The news was greeted with delight by the British breakdancer Karam Singh. “It’s going to be great for breaking as it gives us more recognition as a sport. And for the Olympics, it will attract young people who may not follow some of the traditional sports,” he said.

While many involved in breaking were happy, some expressed concerns that the sport – which is influenced by a variety of sources such as gymnastics, tap dance, capoeira and kung fu – may lose its authenticity by becoming part of the Olympic movement.

However, Australia’s three-time world champion in squash, Michelle Martin says adding break dancing to the Olympic Games have become a mockery.

“You just look at the whole thing and you just go ‘where’s the Olympics going?’ I know some people say breakdancing’s a sport but … I don’t understand,” Martin told AAP.

He added that squash has long been overlooked and not included as Olympic sports but instead, breakdancing was added.

Meanwhile the IOC has also decided to provisionally suspend the Belarus president, Alexander Lukashenko, from attending the Tokyo Olympics after allegations that athletes have been tortured, beaten and arrested for speaking out or demonstrating after his re-election in August.

Bach said Lukashenko, who is the head of the country’s National Olympic Committee, and other senior members had “not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination within

