By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The lnter Party Advisory Council, IPAC said it received with sadness the news of the death of the National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam.

IPAC in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary Ambassador Agbo Major said it was “devastated over the demise of a great patriot, seasoned administrator, distinguished political party leader and esteemed elder statesman who devoted his life in service to the nation and humanity.

“His departure at this crucial period of Constitution and Electoral Act amendment when his wise counsel is needed to move the nation forward is a big blow to all lovers of representative governance in Nigeria.

” A man of great conviction and intellectual ability, the late Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam was a peacemaker, bridge builder and detribalized Nigerian.”

According to the statement, the IPAC National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa expressed deep sorrow over the demise saying that ” An iroko has fallen among leaders of political parties.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with members of his family, the Labour Party and his political associates. Council takes solace in the fact that he lived an exemplary life and contributed immensely to the political development of the nation.”

He prayed that the soul of Alhaji Abdulkadir AbdulSalam should rest in peace.

