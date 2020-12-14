Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

In compliance with the federal government directives, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in Kano State on Monday directed its members to sell fuel at N162. 44 per litre, beginning from Tuesday.

The Kano State Chairman of IPMAN, Bashir Dan-Malam, gave the directive while fielding questions from newsmen in Kano metropolis on Monday.

The commodity was being sold at N168 per litre, but the federal government reduced the price to N162. 44 per litre, following public outcry.

The directive is coming after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday reduced the price of the commodity to marketers from N153.17 to N148.17 per litre.

“Since the federal government has reduced N5, the marketers have no option than to also reduce the price of the commodity to members of the public at their filling stations.

“I am, therefore, directing our members in Kano zone to commence the sale of fuel at N162.44 per litre from today, in compliance with the government’s directive.

“I am assuring the public that we are committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano including Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa, in order to prevent scarcity during the yuletide period,” IPMAN Chairman Bashir Dan-Malam said.

Dan-Malam commended the federal government for listening to public complaints and heeding to the outcry over the recent increase in the price of the petroleum product.

IPMAN, he said, will continue to support the federal government to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel in every part of the country.

Dan-Malam hailed the management of the NNPC under Mele Kyari, for his commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the oil and gas sector.