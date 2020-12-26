Daily News

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted the position of southeast governors and other stakeholders who described the recently launched Eastern Security Network (ESN) by the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, as illegal.

The IPOB, in a statement issued on Saturday by Kanu through the Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Emma Powerful, said contrary to the position of the south east governors, “the security network is legal.”

IPOB had last week announced the inauguration of a security outfit, the Eastern Security Network, which it said was primarily targeted at monitoring the activities of criminals.

But the south east governors led by Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi had reportedly distanced the governments and people of the area from the IPOB security arrangement.

IPOB, in the statement titled ‘In Nigeria, Self-Defence is Legal’ quoted Section 59 of the Penal Code to justify its action.

