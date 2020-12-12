It was shut down by the Iranian government but later reopened under a different name.

Zam, the son of reformist cleric Mohammad Ali Zam, was convicted of corruption on earth one of the country’s most serious offences.

However, human rights organisation amnesty international said he had been the victim of an unfair trial that relied on forced confessions.

Earlier this week, the French foreign ministry described the decision to uphold Zam’s death sentence as a serious attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press in Iran.

He had been granted political asylum in France, having been imprisoned in Iran after the disputed 2009 presidential election.