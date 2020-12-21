HACKERS linked to Iran claimed on Sunday evening they successfully hacked into Israel’s state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

In a tweet and update to their website, the Pay2Key hackers revealed internal data from the Israeli defence contractor in what cybersecurity experts say is a clear escalation of the attack on Israel.

The claims regarding the IAI come after a week in which it was revealed the group had targetted more than 80 Israeli firms. The hackers, first discovered by Israeli cybersecurity firms in November, are a group of cybercriminals focusing on ransom attacks.

However, experts attribute ideological as well as financial motives to the recent attacks. The so-called hacktivist group was linked back to Iran after ransom money paid out to them in bitcoin was traced back to an online currency exchange in Iran.

At the end of last week, the hackers tweeted out a poll asking their followers which Israeli organization was most likely the safest in terms of cyber defense: Israel’s health ministry, its transportation ministry or the IAI. On Sunday evening, the hackers posted a tweet claiming it was the latter.