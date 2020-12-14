An Iranian lady who posted heavily distorted images of herself online has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, a year after she was arrested over her social media activities, Daily Mail reports.

Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, came to prominence after posting images of herself with a gaunt, zombie-like face and those images earned her about 486,000 followers on Instagram.

Tabar is an Iranian influencer who became popular in 2017 for her supposed use of cosmetic surgery in images of herself posted to Instagram, it was rumoured that she had altered her face through as many as fifty plastic surgeries.

She was charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic republic, in spring she pleaded for release from detention saying she had contracted Covid-19.

At one point Tabar called on popular actress Angelina Jolie, whom she claimed to look like in some of her photos to campaign for her release.

“The Islamic republic has a history of tormenting women, we need to be united against this gender apartheid, Tabar said.

The charges against Tabar first included blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption.

She said she had been cleared of two of the four charges against her, but did not want to comment further because she was still hoping for a pardon.

Iranian state tv broadcast her confession in late October last year, her expressions of remorse drew a great deal of sympathy and reports described Tabar as a victim with an abnormal personality and mental state who sought vulgarity on social media.

Medical records also suggested that she had a mental illness with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, making the 10-year sentence even less explicable.

