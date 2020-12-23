Two unidentified suspected armed robbers met their waterloo after they were burnt to death at about 7 am on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Ugbokodo in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State by an irate mob.

The two suspected robbers were said to be members of a four-man gang that allegedly raped a pregnant woman at about 2:00 a.m on Tuesday at the Holy Ghost Dominion Bible Church axis in Ugbokodo.

After the suspected armed robbers were caught by members of the community, they pleaded for their lives to be saved, all to no avail.

Eyewitnesses said the gang had robbed their victims of valuables including money and mobile phones.

The two robbers, it was gathered, strayed into the hands of the mob because they were not familiar said to be, while the other two who seemed to know their way around the community escaped.

The residents added that the thieves did not just stop at raping the pregnant woman, they reportedly stamped on her belly multiple times.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) has not released any statement concerning the development and it could not be verified if men from the Ugbokodo Division arrived early enough to prevent the jungle justice.

