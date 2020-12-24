Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin makes a televised address the nation at Government Buildings in Dublin on December 22, 2020. Ireland on December 22 announced fresh coronavirus restrictions with adjustments from Christmas until January 12 to curb the spread of new infections. Tom HONAN / POOL / AFP

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed the UK-EU post-Brexit deal as “a good compromise” on Thursday, saying it represented the “least bad version of Brexit possible” for the Republic.

In a statement, Martin said the Christmas Eve pact sealed by London and Brussels gave “a balanced outcome” to guide UK-EU relations when the Brexit transition period ends on January 1.

“There is no such thing as a ‘good Brexit’ for Ireland. But we have worked hard to minimise the negative consequences,” said Martin, whose country will have the EU’s only land border with the UK.

“I believe the agreement reached today is the least bad version of Brexit possible, given current circumstances.”

He said negotiators had secured the “very significant achievement” of zero tariff, zero quota trade when Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union on December 31.

But he warned “big changes are still imminent for our businesses and our citizens”.

Martin said Irish fisherman “will be disappointed with the outcome” of the months-long talks.

Fisheries had been a key area holding up the pact between London and Brussels as the clock ticked down to the deadline for a deal.

However Martin said negotiators had “worked hard to minimise the damage” to the sector in comparison to a “no-deal” outcome which could have seen Irish boats locked out of British waters.

Martin said “the UK will always be a close friend and partner” to Ireland.

“As we now approach the end of the Transition Period, I wish the UK well in this new chapter in its history,” he added.

On Twitter, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the deal provided “certainty at last” and would allow “a fresh start for UK relations” with Ireland and the bloc.

AFP