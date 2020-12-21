Hardball

YORUBA people have a saying which roughly translates thus: when a neophyte gets into the sacred grove that commands trepidation, he would cower. That is to say, there are some terrains where angels should fear to read, and it isn’t expected even of fools to rush in. This ancient wisdom lately came under brazen affront by criminal actors who take on objects that should be intrinsically awe-inspiring, hence should dissuade any attempt at being desecrated.

In the early hours of Thursday, 10th December, vandals burgled the Ogun State House of Assembly complex in Abeokuta where they stole the legislative mace. Reports said they broke into the Speaker’s office through the roof to reach the symbol of authority, besides damaging other items of property. Curiously, they shortly after discarded the part of the mace that had the coat of arms – its imprint of authority. “The head of the mace has been recovered and investigation has commenced,” the spokesman of Ogun State Police Command confirmed on the heels of the burglary, saying no arrest had been made but “we are getting some clues on the perpetrators and very soon we will arrest everyone that partook in the dastardly act.”

Barely 24 hours after the theft, operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State Police Command recovered the stolen mace at Abule Ado area of the metropolis. Spokesman of the Lagos command said officers acted on intelligence received from members of the community that “someone in a moving vehicle suspected to be Toyota Siena space wagon threw out an object into the nearby bush;” they recovered the object that was later identified as the Ogun assembly mace.” The spokesman did not say whether any suspect was arrested, but assured that efforts were underway to return the item to Ogun assembly and assist the Ogun police command with investigation.

The mace incident evoked memories of the theft of Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu’s staff of office during an invasion of his palace by rampaging youths on 21st October as the #EndSars protests degenerated. That sacred staff was eventually recovered, amidst remonstrations by cultural stakeholders against apparent desecration of the historically deified institution of monarchy.

Other than being inveterately irreverent, it is curious what promise of reward hoodlums saw in the symbolic items to make them targets of theft. The Ogun assembly burglary was all the more curious as it wasn’t reported that other items with conventional market value were as well stolen. A possible explanation is that the vandals were simply too desperate to think through their enterprise before setting on it.. But Hardball thinks it is also a challenge to institutional custodians to conduct themselves as would safeguard the aura of their institutions and ingrain trepidation in the hearts of potential desecrators.