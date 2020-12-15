



Having a practical application of ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) policies was never as complicated as it is now. Due to complexities surrounding successful processing and interpretation of ESG data points, and also the lack of standardisation in the documentation of such data, the process is disrupted. As a consequence, Artificial Intelligence, which can locate, analyse and summarise the knowledge, is revolutionising the ESG domain.

Why is AI needed for ESG data Evaluation?



Public and regulatory emphasis on businesses to ensure that their initiatives are sustainable is rising and on shareholders to consider these policies when assessing investment decisions. For investors, the challenge is how to understand which companies are good ESG entertainers and which are not.

Most of the data leading the analysis and ESG indices derives from data published by the organisation. However, rational investors are challenged by inaccuracies with no regulations covering it. It is where an organisation uses good data points and complex language to look more sustainable than they really are.

Companies could also miss out pieces of information that are badly reflected on themselves. For instance, companies like Shell are criticised in their stated mission of using the word ‘sustainable’ and offering no facts to justify their statements.

Advancements in technology resulting in Artificial intelligence involving several innovative computing techniques that have enabled the functions to be simpler than ever for machines to process specific tasks at unprecedented speeds and amounts, revolutionising the way businesses deal with knowledge.

As AI has become prevalent and central to the services of established companies, along with machine learning and robotics, organisational leaders have discovered that inability to harness and utilise AI brings them behind the competitors.

How AI can Contribute as a Solution



AI may be the best way to help investors evaluate data in various forms. The pyramids of ESG data that still need to be examined can be. Previously, AI extracted useful information effectively from datasets, including newspapers, but now it also presents new and exciting incentives.

Sentiment Analysis



Most of the scope for artificial intelligence in ESG investment stems from algorithms for sentiment analysis. These algorithms make it possible for machines to analyse a comment’s tone, a function that coding could not do as well.

Sentiment analysis systems are equipped by contrasting the words used to a sample collection of existing knowledge to interpret a particular conversation and evaluate the sound. The algorithm designed to read the statements of the conference calls of a company, for instance, could assess the sound of the words when the CEO talks.

AI uses machine learning to quickly recognise which sections of the discussion the CEO speaks about are ESG-related issues and then infer from those words how serious a company seems to be about reducing health hazards.

Investors may also use AI to interpret and analyse documents using approaches such as Sentiment Analysis. Does the CEO sound concerned about the firm’s ESG problems? Are they worrying about a human rights investigation being conducted towards them? It is a job that would be labour-intensive for analysts to execute physically, to say the very least.

AI provides investors with potential not only to behave wisely but also match their ESG priorities with an effective plan. For instance, algorithms that can connect specific ESG indicators to financial results are being established and therefore, can be used by companies to assess the risks and rewards of particular investments.

If investing in ESG requires recognising the material possibilities and threats of strategic decision making, AI offers considerable advantages as well as risks to look out. In particular, while providing the potential for growth and expansion to ESG investing, AI can itself be an ESG challenge for companies seeking to implement the initiative.

AI for Environment



Adopting AI for any reason can have a significant effect on the climate. A considerable portion of computational power, which in turn absorbs supply of electrical energy, is needed for the process of developing and training AI algorithms.

In 2018, for example, OpenAI found that since 2012, the amount of computing power used to train the largest AI models has doubled every 3.4 months. With the remainder of the primary resources coming from non-renewable sources, the irony of reasons is not tough to locate here.

To improve the ability of investors to evaluate businesses in general, AI offers more capacity for companies to analyse anything they can gather data for. For businesses aiming at maintaining greater ESG measures and struggling with how to navigate this emerging technology, this expansion is estimated to contribute to some challenges.

In 2019, Google formed an ethics advisory board to direct its investigation into the use of AI. Still, owing to controversy about some of the board members, it had to dismantle the panel immediately. When the dataset that demonstrates programmes is itself biassed, new algorithms may often reproduce old social problems.

We should also question whether AI is now being used to its maximum potential; AI could potentially reinforce problems such as “Greenwashing” when merely used to search published corporate data.

Besides, such approaches are also plagued by the issue of false news and inaccurate information sources, and an enormous amount of effort needs to be done to ensure that these articles do not appear in the systems employed.

Some facial recognition technologies, for instance, are apparently better at identifying white men than black women, since more men and white people appear to be included in the current image-net dataset. For banks and other financial institutions, general ethical issues regarding the use of data by AI technologies may be fundamental, since they have large pools of extremely private information.

Conclusion



ESG investing may become more analytical and available if the potential of these AI technologies is cemented by the outcomes of their efficiency.



It relies on those behind all of this, continuously working to develop the algorithms, as well as the researchers using it to reach more responsible choices.

However, AI has the opportunity to revolutionise what a rational policy entails and reallocate capital to businesses that are going to build a better environment.

