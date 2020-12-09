Our Reporter

Super Eagles striker Success Isaac is hoping to bounce back in style for Watford after being out injured for almost six months.

The 24-year-old has been down with ruptured Achilles during in an in-house friendly at Vicarage Road in June while his last league match for Watford was in a 3-2 home defeat to Everton while he last scored in the FA Cup tie at Newcastle in January 2019.

However, the powerful forward is keen to deliver on his rich potential when he returns from injury next month.

“It’s been tough,” Success told the club website, Hive Live.

“It was painful, but it’s football and it happens. I’m just trying to work my way back to the squad as I’ve missed playing with the team. We need to get back to the Premier League as quick- The Natly as possible, so I’m looking forward to getting back and achieving our goals.

“I’m very excited. The last five months have been boring. I’ve done a lot of work and I know it’s going to be an emotional first game back after six months out, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

“Sometimes I feel disappointed with myself as I’ve got the qualities and everything a forward player will need,” he said.

Remorseful Success said he was ready to change for the better: “I need to do the right things and wait for my chance. I think I’ve got lots to offer the team. It’s been disappointing not getting the chance [over the years] and being injured a couple of times when it was time for me to explode.

“I just need to keep working as there is so much more to come. It’s time for me to deliver for the team and the fans as they have been waiting too long. The wait is now over,” he added.