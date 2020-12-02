By Elo Edremoda, Warri

To mark its 15th year of publishing Isoko Mirror newspapers, FONE Media Integrated Company, has announced its forthcoming Heroes and Heroines Development Awards .

The ceremony, scheduled to hold on December 5 at the IDU National Secretariat, Oleh in Isoko South council area of Delta State, is the 6th edition being organised by the media house.

In a statement by its Editor , Simeon Ikworide, he explained that the essence of giving the awards is to recognise and encourage individuals who promote development and contribute selflessly, to humanity.

“One thing of note here is that, the recipients of these awards are those who really deserved the honour because it took time to scrutinise the awardees before being nominated and only those qualified are bestowed with the awards to ginger them to do more for Isoko nation and also encourage others to increase their level of performance.”

“Since its inception, non-Isokos have also been conferred with these awards based on their pedigree and track records, especially in recognition of their selfless service to humanity.

“Therefore, let me inform you that this edition is going to be very unique in every sense, as some traditional rulers across Delta State will be bestowed with honour in recognition of their contributions to the development of their communities and providing good leadership, creating conducive atmosphere to ensure peace in their respective kingdoms.

“It is cognisant to note that this year’s award ceremony is bringing in young entrepreneurs who are into farming and others, which is an indication that Isoko Mirror is truly a grassroots newspaper,” parts of the statement read.

While the occasion co-chaired by Chairman governing council of Delta State polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Chief Barr Joe Arausi and the Managing Director of DESOPADEC Bashorun Askia Ogieh, the Odiologbo of Owhe, the Orovworere of Effurun Otor and the Ovie of Enwhe, all monarchs in Delta state will be royal fathers of the day.

President general of Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Iduh Amadhe; newspaper publisher, Gen. A. V Okpobrisi, Dr Mrs Elizabeth Agbada, HOD School of Languages, College of Education, Warri are also expected at the event.

Industralist, Hon. Eta Enahoro, Chief Asaboro (Esq.), Mr Mudiaga Enajemo, are among personalities drawn from various spheres of life to be presented awards.

A lecture tagged “development” will be delivered by a retired judge of the Delta State Judiciary, Hon. Miakpo Emiaso.