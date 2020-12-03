For the first time in weeks, the number of daily new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in Israel has topped 1,500.

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that 1,523 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The last time the daily count was higher was on October 15, when 1,612 new cases were recorded.

The rise in cases coincides with an increase in testing.

Just fewer than 69,000 tests were carried out in the past day, with a positive test ratio of 2.2 per cent, similar to previous days, but higher than in recent weeks.

Israel, with a population of 9 million, was relatively successful in containing the COVID-19 in the spring, thanks to strict government measures that were imposed early on.

But cases skyrocketed over the summer as the rules were eased.

The government imposed a second lockdown in mid-September, from mid-October, the government began to gradually ease it once again.

