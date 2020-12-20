By Tunji Adegboyega

Hardly could anyone have contemplated that the strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will last this long when it started in March. It is already nine months since, and we are still counting.

ASUU’s demands include more funding for public universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement, payment of outstanding earned academic allowances, the proliferation of universities by state governments and the constitution of visitation panels to federal universities. ASUU is also opposed to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) used in paying Federal Government workers’ salaries and instead, proposed using its own initiated University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) that is currently undergoing test-run by the National Information Technology Development Agency. The union claimed that IPPIS would erode university autonomy.

Both parties had met at least seven times since the strike started. At the last count, in November, the Federal Government offered to commit about N50bn to the sector – N20bn for revitalisation and N30 bn for earned allowances. This was reviewed to N25bn and N40bn, respectively, when ASUU rejected the offer, insisting on N110bn, which is 50 per cent of a tranche of N220bn it had demanded from the government, but which the government declined, citing fund paucity.

Disagreement on the government’s offer led to raising the revitalisation fund to N40 billion, while the earned allowances remain N30 billion. The Federal Government also gave assurances that it would address the pending issues of constituting visitation panels for federal universities and raising a new renegotiation team to begin talks with ASUU on the 2009 agreement.

It’s been a ding-dong affair between the university teachers and the Federal Government. But it appears both parties are playing politics with the lives of the university students, most of whom are home-weary, having been idle for about nine months. Otherwise, we would not have been having situations that rekindle hope of schools reopening only to have it dashed again. For instance, while ASUU had claimed that the government promised to pay its members before December 9, after which they would call off their strike, the Federal Government said it thought the agreement was that the lecturers would first suspend the strike on or before the said date, after which the minister would graciously plead for presidential waiver to pay the backlog of salary arrears owed the university teachers. But this agreement was supposedly written in English Language, which neither party could claim not to understand. The union cancelled a meeting it was scheduled to have with the government on December 9, ostensibly because the notice was too short for it to invite its members to attend! If this was truly the reason, why the indefinite postponement? Why would ASUU not fix a date, even if tentatively, during which it would have concluded meetings with its appropriate organs to decide on the latest offer from the government?

The prolonged closure of the public universities has led to the thinking in some quarters that the recent #EndSARS protests in the country succeeded largely because of this prolonged idleness on the part of the students. That it was easy to mobilise them for the demonstrations, especially with the advantage of information technology that they utilised to the fullest extent. But university students have always mobilised themselves as far back as the 1970s and the 1980s when they had cause to do, even without the benefit of IT as we know it today.

Still, both parties would be living on fantasy island to continue to think that youths bubbling with ideas can remain caged at home indefinitely when they should be in school, without consequences. The country is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and the #EndSARS protests should have served as sufficient lesson that Nigeria is not far from the precipice. Anything that triggers another mass protest would be a good opportunity for others that have been denied opportunities by successive governments to take advantage of to foment trouble again.

Already, the current ASUU strike has thrown up dimensions hitherto unheard off. For instance, some members of the Law Students Association of Nigeria have filed a suit against ASUU challenging the prolonged strike, even as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has warned that it would shut down private universities in the country if the matter lingers for longer than necessary again.

So, both parties have to realise that time is money and the time already lost by the students can never be regained. Fact is, the strike has already worsened the already chaotic academic calendar which has always remained one of the casualties of ASUU’s incessant strikes. The truth of the matter is that the union cannot be brandishing an agreement reached between it and government in 2009 now because the socio-economic circumstances are no longer the same. Even the issues of IPPIS and UTAS would still have to be resolved somehow because, no matter how long the strike lasts, it would end one day.

We do not need another mass protest to make those concerned in this matter see the light. President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, have a responsibility to do all within their powers to bring the matter to a closure rather than wait till another protest comes before looking for the financiers, as if the youths whose future is being threatened today do not have a right to functional education, which those on both sides of the strike enjoyed on a platter. The political elite must be ready to make sacrifices. They cannot be living like oil sheikhs in a country reputed as the poverty capital of the world.

Nigerians are yet to see the much touted economic hardship in the land reflect in their lifestyle. On his part, ASUU’s president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, also owes it a responsibility to impress the futility of insisting on an agreement reached 11 years ago on his followers. As NANS President, Sunday Asefon, rightly noted, it is the students that are suffering now that the two elephants are fighting. The danger however is that the entire country may be engulfed if the matter is not resolved soon