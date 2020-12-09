Terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have killed ten troops and taken one hostage following between them and the security forces, two sources have told AFP.

According to reports, the clashes happened on Monday when a team of soldiers stormed a camp of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Alagarno village in Damboa district.

Alagarno, which lies 150 kilometres (90 miles) from regional capital Maiduguri, is a stronghold of ISWAP, a faction that split from the Boko Haram jihadist group in 2016 and became so powerful in the region.

A source said, “We lost 10 soldiers in the fight and one was taken by the terrorists. The hostage was seized while fleeing to safety after the troops were outgunned. It was an intense battle and the terrorists also suffered casualties but they were able to overwhelm the soldiers.”

A second security source who confirmed the death toll to the publication said the insurgents seized four vehicles, including a truck and an armoured vehicle.

Similarly in another statement made available to SITE Intelligence, the ISWAP insurgents, on Tuesday, said its fighters killed seven soldiers while repelling an attack in Alagarno forest.

The statement partly reads, “Clashes took place with a variety of weapons, which led to the killing of seven elements and taking an eighth prisoner.”

The statement added that ISWAP insurgents boasted about seizing “an array of weapons” and vehicles, adding they killed four Nigerian troops on the same day in a separate attack near the town of Gamboru close to the border with Cameroon.

The Boko Haram insurgency which started slightly over a decade ago has claimed at least 35,000 lives and displaced over three million from their settlements. The violence has since spread to neighbouring countries like Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

