The Youth Council of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it is time a Nigerian of Igbo extraction becomes president of Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, the general secretary of the council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike advised Igbos to united ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group also urged Igbo youths to reject any attempt by anyone or political party to be used as an agent of thuggery to unleash mayhem for political gains, stressing that it is only fair that this next president comes from the Southeast.

Ohaneze youths while urging leaders in the southeast region to unite irrespective of party differences, the group urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the 2023 presidency to the Southeast for equity and fairness.

“It is the turn of Ndigbon to become Nigeria’s President. If by greed it is denied, we will have a rethink.

“We want the two major political parties in Nigeria, the PDP and APC should give their Presidential ticket for the 2023 election to Ndigbo, it is our turn.”

The Ohaneze Youths also condemned in strong terms the killing of farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The group sympathized with the people of Borno state and urged the Federal Government to rejig the security architecture in the country to tackle insecurity in the country.