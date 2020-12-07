Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 election in Edo State, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki’s silence on insecurity is no longer welcomed.

More recently, the spate of criminal activities in Edo State has been on a record high owing to the activities of cultist armed robbers and thugs.

Ize-Iyamu, in a statement by his media aide, John Mayaki, described the security situation as frightening, especially the incessant kidnapping, robbery, cultism and other violent crimes, thus urging Obaseki to be alive to his responsibilities.

The statement shared by The Nation partly reads: “Last year, Obaseki was reported to have committed N2 billion to Edo Security Trust Fund, besides the traditional N700 million monthly security vote, which still subsists. Why not speak up concerning the incessant kidnappings? What about the cult-related killings and violent robberies, and invasion of markets?

“Obaseki, his deputy Philip Shaibu; and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogi; have neither visited nor commiserated with bereaved families, nor did they attempt to explain how they have spent funds meant for security and other efforts being made, if any.

“Why should Obaseki ignore the people who voted him? This omission is tantamount to a direct slap on the people who voted him and who are touched, one way or another, by the mindless kidnappings and killings.

“Obaseki’s silence is no longer golden, especially when his house is in flames, but he is showing photographs of himself consoling a colleague on the loss of his mother.

“For Edo people who voted Obaseki, your silence is not golden when your spineless and spotless reputation is vehemently impugned or threatened and you have an opportunity to wake this rudderless and callous leadership from slumber.”

Neither the state government nor Gov. Obaseki has reacted to this development.

