By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

Napoli are working round the clock to ensure Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen is fit to face Juventus in the crucial Italian Super Cup come January 20.

Osimhen played his last match for Napoli on November 8 and has since been out of action after being injured during the AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone on November 13.

The Nigerian has missed more than seven Serie A matches as well as Europa League but he’s reportedly set for a return next week in the Serie A tie against Udinese.

“On 8 November, Osimhen played his last match with the Napoli shirt. Then, five days later, the injury in the national team and the farewell to football played for the rest of the calendar year,” reported La Repubblica.

“ Rino Gattuso had to do without him for two months and he can’t wait to have it available again, given that he had modelled Napoli taking into account the characteristics of the Nigerian forward. But when will he return?” the paper queried.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica reminded that Osimhen who was recently in Belgium for recovery would soon return to match fitness and might be called up for early Serie A game sin the new year. “Only when he is visited by the Canonical doctor can a precise date be fixed. Napoli – we read – hopes to be able to call him for Wednesday 6 January against Spezia or, at most, the following Sunday for the match against Udinese away. But the real goal of the blue club is to have him at the top for the Super Cup with Juventus next January 20,” the paper claimed.