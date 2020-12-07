Breaking News

Italy’s interior minister tests positive for Covid-19

By
0
italy’s-interior-minister-tests-positive-for-covid-19
Views: Visits 0

Italy’s Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, the government said.

Lamorgese submitted to a routine test in the morning and learned the results while attending a meeting of government ministers in the afternoon, said the government in a brief statement.

The two ministers sitting next to her, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, put themselves into self-isolation, although all those present were wearing masks and practiced social distancing, the government said.

Lamorgese is the second government minister to test positive for Covid-19. The first, the minister for regional affairs, Francesco Boccia, tested positive in October and has since recovered.

One of the hardest-hit European countries in the pandemic, Italy has recorded more than 60,000 Covid-19 deaths and 1.7 million infections.





No comments yet

Former Maryland Senator, Paul Sarbanes Dies At 87

Previous article

Governor Umahi admits supporting Buhari in 2019 poll

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News