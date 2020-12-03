The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have signed an agreement to train Nigerian youths in various vocations.







The agreement was secured following the working visit of the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to the ITF Headquarters in Jos. The training would provide opportunities for Nigerian youth to become self-employed.







According to the ITF Director General, Joe Ari, 23,000 youth would benefit from the partnership with the Ministry.







The DG of ITF reiterated the need for Nigeria’s youths to be well trained in varied skills to enable them to become gainfully employed as well as become entrepreneurs.







The Honourable Minister informed the DG that the Ministry would secure training for the youths in different sectors. While introducing the DEEL (Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employability, Leadership and Mentoring) programme of FMYSD, the Minister said he was looking forward to partnering with the ITF to train a minimum of 20,000 youths next year.

Following months of deliberations, FMYSD and ITF signed an MoU under the Youth Skills and Entrepreneurship Programme (Y-SEP), to train 23,000 youths in 21 skill areas across the 36 States of Nigeria and FCT.

