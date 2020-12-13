By Franca Ochigbo, Abuja

The Industrial Training Fund has produced the first Made in Nigeria indigenous phone, a 4G Iphone. The phone components are locally sourced and produced in the ITF model skills training centre in Abuja.

The 4G IPhone is one of many innovations brought to bear under Joseph Ari, the Director General of ITF.

Since taking over the reins of office in 2016 and his subsequent re-appointment in 2020, a lot has happened on a positive note for the ITF.

The phone was launched in Abuja at the opening of the physical/visual 12th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment meeting in Abuja. The DG officially presented five phones to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the minister of state, Mariam Katagum.

Ari said the ITF crew with its trainees from the Model Skills Training Centre in Abuja produced its first 4G mobile phone with all the components obtainable in any mobile unit. The phone has an inscription on the package which reads ‘ITF Mobile Developing the Nation Human Race Source Proudly Nigeria.’

He added that the Fund has been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. The model skill centre according to Ari went into collaboration with the Singapore institute of Technical Education and Services which focused on modular form of training.

The institute, he said,collaborated with ITF in five trade areas namely, mechatronics and autotronics, computer networking, ICT, facility management and culinary. This has produced many trainees from the partnership and has also just concluded the training of the staff from local content board and over 400 staff of the Nigerian Army.

Each of the trade areas consist of eight modules, even if a trainee attends the first and second module the trainees is set for the world of wealth. The ITF is working with Standard Organisation of Nigeria standard to ensure all products are produced according to standard. This is in line with the federal government policy on Executive Order 5.

Before the production of the IPhone 4G the DG had ensured that training goes on round the clock in the model skills acquisition centre. People have been trained in fashion designing, culinary and so many others.

One of the beneficiaries of ITF’s Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, Agaba Anderson Idoko, a young entrepreneur and graduate of Benue State University, who is into stamp concrete flooring