The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria Massimiliano Spalazzi was barely a month in office when the business world was ravaged by the Coronavirus pandemic. Appointed in January to head the Africa’s largest e-commerce giant, Spalazzi, in this interview with select journalists, spoke about the challenges facing the business world. TAJUDEEN ADEBANJO was there.

BUSINESSES are facing some challenges at this time due to the pandemic that has hit the global space. In Nigeria, there is currently a recession. Do these pose any challenge for e-commerce operations in the country?

I think we need to split the macroeconomics and what is happening online. So, I’m clear of the view that the situation is hard for many businesses. But at the same time, the penetration of e-commerce in the country is actually increasing by the day. So I would say that the key impact of the current recession on e-commerce is probably a slower growth which is contrary to what was forecasted. Not to cut numbers but I recently read an article about the penetration and the increase of mobile subscriptions in the country, which means that more subscribers are actually using phones to engage Jumia platform. It’s a really powerful moment and potential for growth for brands to come from offline to online. So answering your question, it is a tough time. But e-commerce is growing and that is probably why more brands and vendors are dealing online now.

There has been a record of low patronage from brick and mortar stores. Do you think e-commerce has an impact on this?

For us, it is more like a change. We can’t say that things are not fast actually but rather maybe a change in what people have been buying. So right now, online, they are buying foodstuff like rice which is very scarce in the market and we offer some great deals on the platform. I would admit that the amount of excitement that there was last year, for example, the need to acquire devices e.g. laptops, phones, TVs, is not as profound. Nevertheless, the platform has been consistently growing. Jumia is putting in good work with local vendors, offering them more engagements for the goods and services they offer.

How are the vendors reacting to these changes? Has there been an increase in sales?

There is inflation in the market, but at the same time, it is a moment in the year where consumers are coming on board because of the festivities. We’ve done Black Friday and now Christmas sales. Vendors who understand this also understand the potential of e-commerce. Let’s keep in mind that this year has been very important for brands because we did see a shift in their interest and much more focus on what’s happening online and in the e-commerce sector. Every brand started doing their marketing and commercial e-commerce strategy and started thinking with Jumia on how to achieve this strategy. But then they understand that the highest number of consumers are actually ready to buy during this period. Vendors understand the importance of giving the right prices and offerings to the consumers. So I would say, to a fault sometimes, of course, you have to adjust the price and understand the trend and also understand that volumes will make a difference, which is what’s happening now with Christmas sales. They maintained the prices and people have been really happy about it.

There’s this transition of moving an offline business online. Do you encourage vendors to trade on Jumia platform?

Absolutely, this has been a trend that started in March and kept going throughout the year. There’s the first part of this trend where we simply endorsed vendors for regular online selling on Jumia. They understood that wow this is actually what’s happening, there’s an increased growth of digitalization happening both for the consumers and vendors. I noticed that quite a number of vendors were selling essential goods and day to day needs—groceries and the likes.

It was also discovered that some vendors and also most of the big brands did not have a strong online presence. They started shifting to e-commerce faster in the second half of the year. Presently, we have wonderful conversations with brands thinking about what we can offer next year. Some of the examples to make you understand how fast this is going and how we are adapting to the consumer needs of our vendors now is a kind of offer we are giving not only in our prices but also their official needs which brands are responsible for, like good quality products which is really appreciated by customers, thus creating engagement and as a result, all parties are very happy.

Is there something you’ll like to share on e-commerce?

Yeah, what we’ve seen at least this year has been how relevant and important e-commerce was in serving the population during these tough times. We’ve seen many different situations happen from COVID-19 which obliged people to be locked down and having to purchase their goods in a safe way. On the other side, as a result of the fostering of local businesses online, they can make more sales now because of less dependency on the dollar. I think all of these have been happening in an advanced system, which is good for Jumia, and is still happening online. What we saw also was that people wanted to start using Jumia Pay. They found a lot of safety in it because of our push towards contactless payment with Jumia Pay and ensuring that these customers use it. I think we’ve experienced a tough year, absolutely, but a very relevant year where e-commerce, I’d say helped it.

How did Black Friday improve your sales, considering that people waited for the big moment to shop for themselves, their families, friends at the best prices?

People have been waiting even more than before for this year’s event and they have been really engaging with Jumia these last months. What did change though is the kind of products that were being bought; the kind of good and services within the past months and this year in general as a result of how COVID has impacted everyone’s life and people started to buy much more essential goods and day to day needs, and this has reflected in the kind of goods they were looking for when shopping during the Black Friday campaign.

We saw how Jumia exceeded and created adoption with customers and vendors and as a result of this, more vendors began engaging much more with our platform. They’ve seen the strength of users buying online and they wanted to partner with Jumia and build their presence online. And Black Friday has been an enhancer and an enabler for this strength.

So I’d say that the trend didn’t change but the nature of products changed. We sold much more essentials and day to day goods, for example fashion, beauty, groceries. Of course, you have to use your phones, TVs and laptops. But there’s practically more attention on this site and brands understood this and came onboard offering the right things which customers can experience.

This takes us to the question: was there any need to reduce or increase discounts during this Black Friday?

I think in general, Jumia has vendors that are selling on their platform and prices are changing every day because vendors are changing prices every day. This is the same across all months. However, what we do ensure that for the Black Friday specials there are certain things and certain goods and certain services which we discussed with the vendors for long. We started this conversation in the first half of the year.

We make sure these goods are secured and actually in the warehouse where we can offer customers JumiaExpress(faster delivery) and we keep the prices at the same level throughout the whole campaign. So, typically, the flash sales, the treasure hunt; the biggest viewers will find and keep those prices. But in general of course, Jumia is a reflection of the economy. As a result of the pandemic, vendors are changing prices.

How did this affect consumers’ reaction?

I think the top deals, we call them the anchor deals, the deals that we think are the biggest ones, they kept to their pricing during the event. So, actually, we saw customers engaging with their brands more, finding the offers on Jumia very interesting even more than usual, because the context we actually described exceeded their expectations while on the other side, we were trying to keep to the schedule offering discounts for our Christmas campaign, which is ongoing right now.