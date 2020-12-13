By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Unlike Jim Iyke who once revealed that he has kissed not less than 200 actresses on different movie sets, fast rising actor, Ugo Spunky has a different story.

The actor said he has lost count of the number of actresses he has kissed on set.

Spunky made this revelation while in a chat with our reporter.

The handsome actor, who’s best known for his role in the 2015 movies, “Ogbanta the Family Hunter” and “Ogbanta the Family Hunter 2”, however, refused to be described as ‘a ladies man.’

On the actresses he has kissed while on set, the actor said “I have lost count of the number of actresses I have kissed on set. But trust me ,it’s all for the good of the movie. “We tend to wear a particular character, after the act I go back to being me. It just ends on set,” he said.

For the Imo State-born actor, remaining professional on set is the key to a successful career, even though one cannot rule out the issue of temptation, especially when you are playing a love scene.

“We are humans, the temptations are there. But I tell people , never mix business with pleasure. When I’m on a movie set, I remain as professional as I could, because this is a profession and one shouldn’t take it for granted.”

On how he handles his female admirers, Spunky who started his acting career back in 2014, said “I see them as fans and nothing more.”

According to him, “I am currently crushing on myself because I am no longer where I was before.”

Spunky said he didn’t delved into acting because of fame and fortune. Rather, he debuted in the movie industry to write his name in gold.

Recalling a photo of himself posing with his alleged family, which went viral few years back, the handsome actor denied ever getting married.

According to him, “the picture was taken on a movie location somewhere in Owerri ,when his sister whom he has not seen for months due to his busy came into town. So it was the perfect opportunity and she came with her daughter. And we took a picture at the end of the day.

The actor, however urged bloggers to verify their facts before posting their stories on the internet.

Vanguard News Nigeria