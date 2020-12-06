Minnesota Timberwolves star, Karl-Anthony Towns, revealed he had lost seven family members to Coronavirus.

Towns, 25, lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, due to complications from COVID-19 in April.

The two-time NBA All-Star said his mum was one of seven family members he had seen die from coronavirus.

“I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mum,” Towns told reporters on Friday.

“Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle. I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled.”

He added: “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months.

“I have a lot of people who have – in my family and my mum’s family – gotten COVID. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy.

“It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

Towns averaged a career-high 26.5 points last season, to go with 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, but was limited to just 35 games because of injuries.

Minnesota, who struggled to a 19-45 record, will open their 2020-21 season against the Detroit Pistons on December 23.