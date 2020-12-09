By David Adenuga, Bauchi

Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker Abubakar Suleiman has denied plan to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), as being insinuated in some quarters.

He cleared the air when he received the leaders of his party at Guda Ward of Ningi Local Government, who visited him at his home in Bauchi.

The speaker, who pledged loyalty to the party, said the leaders should ignore rumours that he was leaving the APC.

On insinuations that he refused to speak during the party’s campaign at the recent assembly by-election in Dass Local Government, Suleiman said an arrangement was made that Majority Leader Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, being the leader of the party in the assembly, would speak on behalf of the APC lawmakers.

“I assure you that I remain an APC member. Nobody can remove me from the party,” he added.

The speaker said: “Some people are saying I didn’t go to Dass for the election, but even my colleagues knew that I was ill on Friday to the level that I couldn’t attend Juma’at prayer. The majority leader and some members went there to represent us.’

“Most of these rumours are being spread by people who rely on defamation, lies and political brigandage to make money.

“Some of them couldn’t forget what transpired during our inauguration, which they see as disloyalty to the party. But APC lawmakers have forgiven each other and moved on. Why can’t they also forgive and work with us to rebuild our party? If only they care about the success of the party.”

The Chairman of the party at the ward level, Alhaji Ya’u Kafinta, said they visited the speaker to congratulate him on his election as the chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislature of Nigeria, which he noted is a source of joy and pride to the people of the local government.